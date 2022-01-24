Bulgaria’s PM calls Cabinet security council meeting over Russia-Ukraine tensions

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has called a meeting of the Cabinet security council for January 25 to discuss tensions over Ukraine and Nato Allies’ plans to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank, the government press service said.

The security council reports directly to the Prime Minister and its main task is to analyse the state of the national security system. The council is not to be confused with the Consultative Council on National Security, which is convened by the President.

The announcement came as Nato said on January 24 that member states were sending additional vessels and fighter jets to bolster deterrence and defence in eastern Europe. There will be deployments of fighter jets in Bulgaria.

Also on January 24, EU foreign ministers condemned Russia’s continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine, and called on Russia to de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue through the established international mechanisms.

Last week, Russia called for the withdrawal of Bulgaria and Romania from Nato, a call that was rejected by the governments in Sofia and Bucharest.

In Sofia, Boiko Borissov’s opposition GERB party submitted 59 signatures of MPs petitioning for a special sitting of the National Assembly to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Borissov said on January 24. To summon a special sitting, at least 48 signatures are required.

Borissov criticised the government for sending a deputy minister and not the foreign minister to the EU foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He asked, while Nato was in “full combat readiness”, what condition Bulgaria’s military was in.

Borissov said that military action would not only disrupt gas supplies. “With these ships in the Black Sea, we should forget about tourism,” he said.

(Photo of Petkov: government.bg)

