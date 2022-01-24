Covid-19: More school pupils in Bulgaria go over to distance learning

Share this: Facebook

In two more district capitals – Yambol and Sliven, and in eight other municipalities, school pupils from the fifth to 12th grades are going over to distance learning until the end of the week, Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on January 24.

The step is also being taken for school pupils in the towns of Straldzha in the Yambol district and Nova Zagora in the Sliven district, although pupils in the first to fourth grades will continue to attend in-person classes, the ministry said.

In six municipalities in the Plovdiv district – Plovdiv, Kuklen, Karlovo, Rakovski, Rodopi and Sopot – pupils in the first to fourth, seventh, 10th and 12th grades will continue in-person classes, while the rest go over to distance learning. Schools in Gabrovo and Tryavna municipalities are on a rotation basis, between in-person and distance learning.

The partial transition to distance learning is because of the higher percentage of those in quarantine due to Covid-19 in the respective cities and municipalities, the Education Ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry said that pupils in the fifth to 11th grades in the city of Sofia and district of Bourgas were on a distance learning basis from January 24 for a week, with the exception of the Ruen municipality in Bourgas. In Blagoevgrad, pupils from the fifth to 12th grades are on distance learning.

The Education Ministry said that as of January 24, a total of 4.3 per cent of teachers and 2.99 per cent of pupils in Bulgaria are in quarantine. Among teachers, 5.18 per cent are ill with Covid-19 while 3.5 per cent of pupils have tested positive.



School holidays start on January 28, and classes are to resume on February 7, whether in-person or online will depend on the instructions of health authorities.



(Photo: Education Ministry)

