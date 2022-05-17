Bulgaria issues warnings of dangerous weather over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for three districts for May 18, with the remaining 25 districts subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather.

The Code Orange warning has been issued for Plovdiv and Smolyan for Wednesday because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain, while the district of Kurdzhali is subject to a Code Orange warning because of forecast strong winds and thunderstorms.

The Code Yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora, Vratsa, Montana and Vidin because of expected heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The districts of Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo and Veliko Turnovo are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast strong winds and heavy rain.

Haskovo is subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast thunderstorms.

The remaining districts, including capital city Sofia, are subject to a Code Yellow warning because of forecast strong winds.

