From February 1, EU certificates for 93 000 vaccinated in Bulgaria not valid for travel in EU

The European Digital Covid vaccination certificates of 93 000 people in Bulgaria whose vaccination course would have ended more than 270 days ago as of February 1 will not be valid for travel in the European Union from that date, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry said on January 24.

The reason is that from February 1 2022, all EU Digital Covid Certificates proving a completed vaccination course will be valid for up to 270 days from the date of the last dose, the ministry said.

These new rules are set out in a regulation adopted by the European Commission in December 2021, and apply to all EU member states.

This regulation applies only to travel in the EU, the statement said.

The Health Ministry said that a check on the vaccination register showed that as of February 1, a total of 93 000 people who had been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Bulgaria would have completed the course more than 270 days earlier.



The ministry said that people whose Digital Covid Certificates of having completed the vaccination course would be invalid as of February 1, that is, that 270 days had passed since the date of the last dose and no booster dose had been administered, could get a booster dose at any time “for which they will receive a vaccination certificate, unlimited in validity”.

