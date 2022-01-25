Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 132 deaths, 11 049 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 132 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 32 796, according to the January 25 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, close to 91 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

As the Covid-19 death toll mounts in Bulgaria, the country continues to have the lowest rate of vaccination against the virus in the EU-EEA area, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s vaccine tracker.

Of 45 885 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past day, 11 049 – about 24.08 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 891 277 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 207 491 active cases, an increase of 6513 compared with the figure in the January 24 report.

There are 5327 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 949 newly admitted. A total of 517 are in intensive care, 30 fewer than the figure in the January 24 report.

A total of 178 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 19 681.

So far, 4 104 239 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 6890 in the past day.

A total of 1 977 975 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1667 in the past day, while 573 669 have received a booster dose against Covid-19, including 4536 in the past day.

According to the unified information portal, as of January 25, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria is 1505.07 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 1426.72 on January 24.

A week ago, on January 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate on a 14-day basis was 1144.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. Two weeks ago, on January 11, the country’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 739.96 per 100 000 population.

As of January 25, a total of 26 out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, the unified information portal said.

