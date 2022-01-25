Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 26 of 28 districts are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the January 25 report by the unified information portal.

Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate is 1505.07 per 100 000 population, up from 1426.72 on January 24.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Blagoevgrad, at 2523.1 per 100 000 population.

In Bulgaria’s capital city of Sofia, the morbidity rate is 2368.83 per 100 000 population.

A week earlier, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 1144.3 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the report for January 18, when 24 out of 28 districts in Bulgaria were classified as dark red for Covid-19.

A fortnight ago, on January 11, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was reported as 739.96 out of 100 000 population.

As of that date, 17 districts in Bulgaria were dark red zones, 10 were red zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population – and one was a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

When the year 2022 began, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 342.3 per 100 00 population. As of January 1 this year, only the city of Sofia was classifed as a dark red zone.

Now, as of the latest report, only two districts in Bulgaria are red zones: Kurdzhali and Turgovishte.

As the Covid-19 death toll mounts in Bulgaria, the country continues to have the lowest rate of vaccination against the virus in the EU-EEA area, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s vaccine tracker.

