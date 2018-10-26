Bulgarian Interior Minister: Attempted illegal border crossings from Turkey, Greece increased in August-October

Share this: Facebook

Between August and October 24, there was an increase in attempts to illegally cross the border into Bulgaria from Turkey and Greece, Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told Parliament during Question Time on October 26.

During that time, a total of 2416 people were detained, either crossing or subsequently, Marinov said.

He said that such an increase was normal, given the weather conditions.

The ministry had anticipated the trend and had sent personnel and resources from other Border Police directorates to the Bulgarian-Turkish and Bulgarian-Greek borders, Marinov said.

