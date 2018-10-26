Trains in Bulgaria to stop for an hour when clocks change to winter time

Share this: Facebook

Trains in Bulgaria will stop for an hour on October 28, when clocks change to winter time, so that they keep to their timetable.

On October 28 at 4am, clocks go back an hour to 3am.

Ivailo Georgiev, head of Bulgarian state railways BDZ’s transport organisation division, told Darik Radio on October 26 that the stop would affect a number of trains classified as “fast trains”, three ordinary passenger trains and the international train from Sofia to Istanbul.

He cited the example of the Sofia – Karlovo – Varna train, which leaves Sofia at 11pm and arrives at 6am in Varna.

At about the time that the clocks will change, the train will be near Sliven. According to the timetable, it should arrive in the town at 3.11am and leave at 3.12am. Instead, it will spend an hour in the station, so as to keep to the timetable.

Georgiev said that the trains affected included Sofia-Plovdiv, Stara Zagora-Bourgas, Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Shoumen-Varna, Sofia-Gorna Oryahovitsa-Rousse-Silistra, and the ordinary passenger trains on the Septembri-Dobrinishte, Karnobat-Varna and Mezdra-Sofia routes.

