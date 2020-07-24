Bulgaria: Protesters plan to block motorway into coastal city of Bourgas

Share this: Facebook

A group of protesters demanding the resignation of Bulgaria’s government and Prosecutor-General are planning to block access from Trakiya Motorway into the city of Bourgas, barring the route holidaymakers take to the southern Black Sea coast, Radio Bourgas reported on July 24.

The protest is planned for 5pm to 8.30pm on July 24, a peak time for summer holiday traffic at the start of the weekend.

Radio Bourgas said that more than 200 people with cars intended taking part in the protest.

The report quoted one of the organisers of the protest, Viktoria Vurbunova of the extra-parliamentary pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane party, as saying that the “rally” had been chosen as the next form of protest following earlier daily protests outside the Bourgas municipality building.

“We want more people to wake up, more citizens of Bourgas to join us. They continue to replace only politicians and ministers – this is not what we are aiming for. Our actions will become more active until we receive the resignation of the government and the Prosecutor-General,” she said.



The protest will be secured by police patrols, which are ready to divert road traffic to reduce congestion at rush hour, police in Bourgas said.

Earlier this week, the Prosecutor’s Office announced that it was applying for the withdrawal of the court registration of the Vuzhrazhdane party, after finding that its registration application documents included signatures of people who supposedly attended a founding meeting although they were out of the country, while others had been dead some months before the founding meeting was held.

(Archive photo: pexels.com)

