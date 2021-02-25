Close to 14% of Bulgaria’s accommodation establishments laid off staff in January

Share this: Facebook

About 13.6 per cent of accommodation establishments in Bulgaria laid off staff in January while 7.7 per cent cut staff pay, according to the results of a poll released by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) on February 25.

The poll was one in a special series done by the NSI to assess the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Close to a quarter of the 1965 places surveyed – including hotels, guest houses and other places of short-term accommodation – said that they had sent staff on unpaid leave.

At the same time, 32.2 per cent of the accommodation establishments had benefited from the government measures to support employers, according to the NSI.

About 49 per cent of managers said that their revenue was down in January compared with December, while 37.9 per cent said that it was unchanged.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

