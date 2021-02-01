Bulgaria expects 260 000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by end of February

Share this: Facebook

On the basis of preliminary information, Bulgaria expects to receive about 260 000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 by the end of February 2021, the Ministry of Health said.

At the end of January, the European Commission, acting on a recommendation by the European Medicines Agency, authorised the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in EU countries.

A further 17 550 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were delivered to Bulgaria on February 1.

Medicines Agency head Bogdan Kirilov said that from now on, Bulgaria will receive vaccines every week.

A total of 83 000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered to Bulgaria in February. About 104 000 doses of this vaccine will be delivered in March.

The next delivery of Moderna vaccines will be about 2000 less than the planned 8000, but the shortfall will be compensated for within a month, the ministry said.

According to Bulgaria’s national information system daily report on February 1, so far 41 125 vaccinations have been registered. A total of 13 084 people have received a second dose.

(Photo: Triggermouse from Pixabay)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

