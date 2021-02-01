Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 17 more deaths, vaccinations now total 41 125

Share this: Facebook

Seventeen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 9045, the national information system said on February 1.

Of 1962 tests done in the past 24 hours, 130 – about 6.6 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 218 748 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. Of these, 22 651 are active, a decrease of 1336 compared with the figure in the January 31 report.

There are 2886 Covid-19 patients in hospital, an increase of 20 in the past 24 hours, with 264 in intensive care, an increase of one.

Two medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 9508.

The national information system said that 187 052 people had recovered from the virus, including 1449 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 41 125 people in Bulgaria have been vaccinated against Covid-19. A total of 105 were vaccinated in the past 24 hours, the national information system said.

