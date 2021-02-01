Bulgaria’s road death toll in January 2021 was 26

Share this: Facebook

A total of 26 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in January 2021, according to provisional figures posted by the Interior Ministry on February 1.

This is lower than the death toll of 38 in January 2020 and 34 in January 2019.

In January 2021, there were 372 serious accidents on Bulgaria’s roads, leaving 464 people injured.

This is in comparison with the 406 serious accidents in January 2020 and 460 in January 2019.

In January 2020, the number of injured was 309, and in January 2019, 557.

Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union in 2019, the European Commission said on June 11 2020.

As in recent years, Bulgaria was in second place behind Romania. Up until 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU.

