Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of forthcoming rail strikes in France

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a warning about the upcoming general strikes at French railways (SNCF) from April 17 to June 2 2025.

The strikes will take place according to a pre-determined schedule, but serious difficulties in rail transport are expected, especially during the school holidays and the May holidays, the Foreign Ministry said.



The ministry said that it recommends that travellers in France follow the latest information on train movements on the official SNCF website: www.sncf.com and, if possible, come up with alternative travel options.

(Photo: Nelso Silva, via Wikimedia Commons)