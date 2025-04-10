VDL: EU will put countermeasures to Trump tariffs on hold for 90 days

The European Union will put on hold for 90 days its countermeasures to US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen said on April 10.

The BBC reported that on April 9, Trump announced a 90-day pause on his hiked tariffs for all countries, except China, with a universal 10 per cent tariff across the board. Trump hiked tariffs on China to 125 per cent.

EU member states voted on April 9 in favour of the EC proposal to introduce trade countermeasures against the US.

“We took note of the announcement by President Trump,” Von der Leyen said in her second statement on April 10 on the topic. Earlier, she welcomed Trump’s announcement on a “pause” on his tariffs.

“We want to give negotiations a chance,” Von der Leyen said.

“While finalising the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days.”

If negotiations are not satisfactory, EU countermeasures will kick in, she said.

Preparatory work on further countermeasures continues, Von der Leyen said.

“As I have said before, all options remain on the table,” she said.

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)

