The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Bulgaria’s exports in January – February 2025 fell 1.7%, imports rose 5.2% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

In January – February 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 12 832.9 million leva, a decrease of 1.7 per cent compared with January – February 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11, citing preliminary data.

In February 2025 the total exports of goods added up to 6 619.8 million leva, a decrease of per cent compared with February 2025, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2025 was 15 776.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 5.2 per cent more than in January – February 2024.

In February 2025 the total imports of goods increased by 0.2 per cent compared with February 2024, adding up to 7 588.9 Million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – February 2025, amounting to 2 943.6 million leva.

In February 2025, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 969.1 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Julien Hoste/ freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

wads of 100 euro notes bound in stacks

Spain, Cyprus seek bailouts for their ailing banks

VOANews

Bulgaria’s BEH places 550M euro bond on Irish Stock Exchange

The Sofia Globe staff

Romania woos China again, seeks infrastructure investment

Independent Balkan News Agency