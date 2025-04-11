Bulgaria’s exports in January – February 2025 fell 1.7%, imports rose 5.2% y/y

In January – February 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 12 832.9 million leva, a decrease of 1.7 per cent compared with January – February 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11, citing preliminary data.

In February 2025 the total exports of goods added up to 6 619.8 million leva, a decrease of per cent compared with February 2025, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2025 was 15 776.5 million leva (at CIF prices), 5.2 per cent more than in January – February 2024.

In February 2025 the total imports of goods increased by 0.2 per cent compared with February 2024, adding up to 7 588.9 Million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – February 2025, amounting to 2 943.6 million leva.

In February 2025, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 969.1 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Julien Hoste/ freeimages.com)

