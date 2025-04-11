Revenue of places of accommodation in Bulgaria in February 2025 up 7.7% y/y

The total revenue from nights spent in places of accommodation in Bulgaria in February 2025 was 7.7 per cent higher than in February 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 11.

In February 2025, revenue from nights in places of accommodation in Bulgaria added up to 115.2 million leva, of which 63.7 million leva came from residents of Bulgaria and 51.5 million leva from non-residents, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals increased by two per cent compared with February 2024, with an increase of 9.1 per cent for non-residents and a decrease of one per cent for residents of Bulgaria, the NSI said.

The NSI said that, in line with Eurostat instructions, the number of arrivals does not include refugees.

On March 11, the NSI said that revenue from nights spent at places of accommodation in Bulgaria in January 2025 was 24 per cent higher than in January 2024.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/ freeimages.com)