EU imposes trade countermeasures against Trump’s US

European Union member states voted on April 9 in favour of the European Commission’s (EC) proposal to introduce trade countermeasures against the United States, the EC said.

The Commission’s proposal was made in response to the March decision by the US to impose tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium from the EU.

The EC announcement came on the day US President Donald Trump deepened his trade war with “reciprocal” tariffs coming into effect, including against the EU.

“The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial,” the EC said.

Today’s vote of approval by EU member states means that – once the Commission’s internal procedures are concluded, and the implementing act published – countermeasures will enter into force, the Commission said.

Duties will start being collected as of April 15.

“These countermeasures can be suspended at any time, should the US agree to a fair and balanced negotiated outcome,” the EC said.