Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2020 was 4.8% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2020 was 4.8 per cent, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on February 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

This figure represented an estimated 159 000 people in Bulgaria, Eurostat said.

In December 2019, before the Covid-19 crisis, unemployment in Bulgaria had been 4.2 per cent, representing an estimated 141 000 people.

Unemployment was at 5.2 per cent in September and October 2020, representing 171 000 and 169 000 people, respectively. It decreased to five per cent in November 2020, about 163 000 people.

Eurostat said that youth unemployment in Bulgaria in December 2020 was 14 per cent (about 18 000 under-25s), up fro 9.3 per cent in December 2019 (about 14 000 under-25s).

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2020 was 14.7 per cent in September 2020, decreasing to 14.1 per cent and to 13.9 per cent, Eurostat said.

Eurostat said that in December 2020, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.3 per cent, stable compared with November 2020 and up from 7.4 per cent in December 2019. The EU unemployment rate was 7.5 per cent in December 2020, also stable compared with November 2020 and up from 6.5 per cent in December 2019.

In December 2020, 3.138 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.590 million were in the euro zone.

In December 2020, the youth unemployment rate was 17.8 per cent in the EU and 18.5 per cent in the euro zone, up from 17.5 per cent and 18.1 per cent respectively in the previous month.

Compared with November 2020, youth unemployment increased by 41 000 in the EU and by 36 000 in the euro zone. Compared with December 2019, youth unemployment increased by 438 000 in the EU and by 353 000 in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

(Photo: St Mattox/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!