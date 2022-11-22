The Sofia Globe

Eurostat: Russian energy imports fell by 6.1 billion euro

The Sofia Globe staff , ,

Russian military aggression against Ukraine has led to a disruption of international trade in goods, in particular for trade in energy products, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on November 22.

Considering seasonally adjusted values, the share of Russia in EU energy imports was rather stable until the first quarter 2022 (between 26 per cent and 27.6 per cent).

The share declined sharply between the first and second quarter of 2022 and this downward trend continued between the second and third quarter of 2022, Eurostat said.

“Overall, Russia’s share of EU energy imports fell by more than 10 percentage points between the first and third quarter of 2022, from 25.5 per cent to 15.1 per cent,” the statistics agency said.

In the second quarter of 2022, the combined share of the United States and the United Kingdom was 1.4 pp higher than that of Russia, and this difference grew to 4.8 pp in the third quarter of 2022. In the third quarter of this year, energy imports from the US represented 12.2 per cent of the total and from the UK 7.7 per cent. 

