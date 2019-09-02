Lifting of capital controls in Greece finalised

Share this: Facebook

After four years, the capital controls in Greece have finally been lifted. The grounds for such a development had been laid by the previous government and has been implemented by the current one.

The period after the lifting of capital controls will be accompanied in the medium term by more capital inflows than by outflows, market players predict, arguing that both the country’s lower risk and the negative interest rates in most euro zone countries attest to this.

In the first seven months of 2019, bank deposits have increased by slightly more than four billion euro.

To continue reading, please click here.

