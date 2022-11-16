Bulgaria scraps all anti-Covid measures

At this time, no further orders will be issued for anti-epidemic measures against Covid-19, given the decrease in the spread and severity of the new coronavirus infection in Bulgaria, the country’s Health Ministry said in a statement on November 16.

For many weeks, Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Assen Medjidiev has renewed a limited set of measures, such as mandatory mask-wearing in hospitals, with the latest extension expiring on November 16.

The Health Ministry said that as of November 16, the 14-day morbidity in Bulgaria is 69.62 cases per 100 000 population, and the decline in the number of newly registered persons reported since mid-October was continuing.



To date, the number of hospitalized patients with Covid-19 is 541, with 59 of them in intensive care.

The ministry said that it was not held that there was a burden on the health system, as 4.8 per cent of the hospital bed capacity was occupied compared to the hospital beds designated for treatment during the previous pandemic waves.

There was a 20 per cent drop in the number of newly hospitalised people on a weekly basis since the beginning of November.



In view of the entry into the autumn-winter season and the increase in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases, the regional health inspectorates should inform the medical facilities and strictly monitor compliance with the measures for the prevention and control of nosocomial infections.



The Ministry of Health said that it was continuing to monitor the development of the pandemic, and in the event of a noticeable rise, the introduction of anti-epidemic measures would be discussed again with a view to protecting public health and reducing the impact of the coronavirus infection on the health system, as well as to prevent the simultaneous epidemic spread of two pandemic diseases – flu and Covid-19.



“Vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza remains the safest way to protect against severe illness, hospitalisation and long-term health consequences,” the Health Ministry said.

