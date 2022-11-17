New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 16.9% in January – October 2022 y/y

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to October 2022 was 16.9 per cent higher than in January to October 2021, according to figures released on November 17 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

In January to October 2022, there were 24 359 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 20 842 in January to October 2021.

In October 2022, there were 2384 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, 32.3 per cent more than the 1802 recorded in October 2021.

ACEA said that in October 2022, new passenger car registrations continued their upward trend (12.2 per cent) in the European Union, with 745 855 units sold.

However, this result remained nearly 290 000 units below the October 2019 pre-pandemic levels, ACEA said.

“All the region’s key markets positively contributed to last month’s growth, with three out of four of them recording double-digit gains: Germany (16.8 per cent), Italy (14.6 per cent) and Spain (11.7 per cent),” the association said.

The French market saw a more modest, but still solid, performance (5.5 per cent), it said.

Ten months into 2022, EU new car registrations remained in negative territory (-8.1 per cent), as recent improvements were not enough to offset losses cumulated from January to July this year.

Among the region’s four largest markets, Italy saw the sharpest decline (-13.8 per cent), followed by France (-10.3 per cent), Spain (-5.8 per cent) and Germany (-5.5 per cent), ACEA said.

