Missile part found in sea near Bulgaria’s Arapiya

Part of a missile, identified as the stage 1 booster, has been found in the sea near Arapiya on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, Bulgarian National Television reported.

The find was reported to emergency number 112 by a tourist on July 29.

Police and naval teams went to the location, which is between Lozenets and Tsarevo, about 60km south of Bulgaria’s city of Bourgas.

The Navy team established that the object did not contain an explosive substance and removed it.

This is the third such find reported in Bulgarian waters in the past two weeks, after missile parts of the same type were found at a spot between Pomorie and Aheloy and near Nessebur.

Those were identified as from the Russian-manufactured Pantsir missile system.

(Photo via BNT)

