Bulgaria changes rules for hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise

Bulgaria’s Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has issued new rules, to take effect on October 25, for hospitals as the country sees a steady stream of increases in Covid-19 cases.

Angelov’s order says that in districts where morbidity exceeds 120 people per 100 000 population, medical establishments must suspend planned admissions and surgical operations.

In such districts, all medical institutions must turn over at least 10 per cent of their beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

In districts where morbidity is at a rate of 60 to 119.9 people per 100 000 populations, planned operations must be suspended.

Hospitals in districts in this category must turn over at least five per cent of their beds for treatment for Covid-19 patients.

The bans on planned admissions and planned operations does not apply to the performance of activities related to organ, tissue and cell transplantation, diagnosis and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohaematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births.

Angelov’s order empowers district governors and local governments to introduce additional measures.



Meanwhile, the number of districts and municipalities in Bulgaria issuing new measures against the spread of Covid-19 continues to grow.

In the district of Sliven, new anti-epidemic measures have been introduced, in effect from October 24 to November 2.

The measures include a ban on visits to discos, piano bars, nightclubs, and other places of indoor entertainment.

Indoor group celebrations, such as weddings and baptisms, are banned.

Sliven’s district governor has ordered the compilation and analysis of a daily report on the number of teachers and pupils absent because of Covid-19. On the basis of a report, the Sliven regional health inspectorate may ask the Minister of Education for permission to go over to distance learning for 10 days for pupils in the fifth to seventh and 12th grades, if the number of pupils or teachers who are absent exceeds 20 per cent of the total.

In Bulgaria’s Gabrovo district, measures in force up to November 14 include a limitation of 30 people at private and family celebrations, while no more than 50 people may attend a seminar or conference.

No more than 30 per cent of seating capacity at sports and cultural events may be used.

At markets, wearing a mask is mandatory. No more than six people may be seated at a table in a restaurant. The order also stipulates, as the Health Minister has ordered, that in discos and nightclubs, there may not be more than one person per two square metres.

