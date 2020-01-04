Aftermath of Soleimani killing: Bulgaria cautions citizens regarding travel to Iran

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Any travel to Iran should be undertaken only if urgent, and taking into account the security risks, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said against the background of tensions following the US killing of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general who led the Quds Force, in an airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said that mass processions of mourning that were held in Tehran and other cities in Iran on January 3 were likely to be followed by other such events in the rest of the days of mourning.

“In this regard, we warn Bulgarian citizens residing in the territory of Iran or intending to travel to the country that the situation may be complicated in the short term.

“It is advisable that any travel to Iran should be made only as a matter of urgency and taking into account security risks,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“If you are already on the territory of the country, avoid places with large crowds and mass events, maintain a high level of awareness of the security situation and, as often as possible, inform your loved ones, friends or relatives about your current location and plans for movement.”

The Foreign Ministry issued a reminder that its current risk index for travel to Iran was level 3 – an increased level of risk, with a recommendation not to travel to certain areas of the country unless necessary.

Iran has sworn harsh retribution for the US’ targeted killing of Soleimani, bringing Washington and Tehran to the brink of a major conflict that could play out across the Middle East as other world leaders urge de-escalation and restraint, Deutsche Welle reported.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump blamed Soleimani for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Iraqis and Iranians, saying the longtime regime general “made the death of innocent people his sick passion” while helping to run a terror network that reached across the Middle East to Europe and the Americas, the Voice of America reported.

Comments

comments