Greece restricts traffic at three border checkpoints with Bulgaria as heavy snowfall forecast

Greek authorities have announced that as of 6am on January 5, no vehicles with a load capacity of more than 1.5 tons will be allowed into the country through three border checkpoints with Bulgaria because of forecasts of heavy snowfall.

The three border checkpoints are Kulata – Promachonas, Ilinden – Exochi and Kapitan Petko Voivoda – Ormenion.

For January 5, the “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather has been announced for all but one of the districts in Greece. The warnings have been issued, variously, because of forecast heavy snowfall, storms, icing and high winds.

Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said that on January 5, temperatures in Bulgaria were forecast to fall, there would be a strong north wind, while in places there would be light snow, raising the risk of roads icing up.

The agency called on motorists to ensure their vehicles were prepared for winter conditions, to drive at speeds consistent with road conditions and not to undertake risky overtaking and other dangerous manoeuvres.

All road maintenance companies’ machines were fully mobilised for cleaning and processing of national roads, the agency said. To improve road safety, temporary closures of some roads to enable treatment with chemicals and aggregates may be necessary, the statement said.

(Archive photo of the Kulata – Promachanos border checkpoint: Anton Lefterov)

