Major concerts in Bulgaria in 2020

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Audiences in Bulgaria will have a variety of major live concerts to choose from in 2020, going by those confirmed already.

Five Finger Death Punch, with Megadeth as their special guest and Bad Wolves also on the playbill, will be at Sofia’s Arena Armeec on February 22 at 7pm. Tickets are 60 to 110 leva, at Eventim outlets and online at eventim.bg.

Papa Roach, on a European tour with Hollywood Undead, will be at Sala Universiada on March 2. Tickets, at 65 and 75 leva, at Eventim and eventim.bg. On the day of the show, tickets will be 80 and 90 leva.

Armenian violinist Ara Malikian brings his Royal Garage World Tour to Sofia in March. He will play the National Palace of Culture, NDK, in Sofia on March 16, the Palace of Culture and Sports in Varna on March 17 and the Sila complex in Plovdiv on March 19. Tickets range from 40 to 100 leva, via Eventim outlets and online.

Bulgarian virtuoso violinist Vesko Eshkenazi will be on stage at NDK in Sofia on March 17 at 8pm in a concert celebrating his 50th birthday. Tickets cost 30 to 100 leva, and are available via Eventim, the box office of Cantus Firmus at Bulgaria Hall, and the box office at NDK.

Richard Marx plays Hall 1 at NDK on March 28 at 8pm. Tickets to see the American, adult contemporary and pop/rock singer, songwriter, musician and record producer, who has sold more than 30 million records, cost 40 to 110 leva.

French singer Mireille Mathieu has her first concert in Bulgaria on April 10 at 8pm at NDK’s Hall 1.Tickets for ther performance by Mathieu, who has recorded over 1200 songs in 11c languages, with more than 150 million albums sold worldwide, cost 60 to 200 leva, via Eventim and the NDK box office.

The latest Hills of Rock – a major event on the rock calendar in Bulgaria for several years running – is in Plovdiv at the rowing canal from June 26 to July 31. Customarily including big-name acts, the line-up for Hills of Rock 2020 will be announced in coming weeks and months.

Italian operatic pop trio will perform at the Ancient Theatre in Plovdiv on July 13 at 8pm. The performance will be part of their “Best of 10 Years” tour. Tickets cost 60 to 140 leva, via Eventim outlets and online.

The End of the Road World Tour of KISS comes to Arena Armeec in Sofia on July 18 at 8pm. The tour began in Vancouver in January 2019 and ends on July 17 2021 in New York. Tickets for the show in Bulgaria cost 65 to 140 leva, via Eventim.

German pop and crossover violinist and recording artist David Garrett is at Arena Armeec on October 25 at 8pm. Tickets are 75 to 185 leva, via Eventim.

Comments

comments