‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather warning issued for Bulgaria’s Bourgas for January 6

The “Code Orange” warning of dangerous weather has been issued for the southern Bulgarian Black Sea coastal district of Bourgas for January 6 because of forecast strong winds and rain.

The lesser “Code Yellow” warning of potentially hazardous weather has been issued for 11 other districts because of forecast strong winds: Dobrich, Haskovo, Kurdzhali, Razgrad, Shoumen, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Varna and Yambol.

Weather forecasters said that the start of the week would see moderate to strong north-east winds across Bulgaria, continuing the lowering of temperatures that began at the weekend.

Light snow showers were possible in the eastern half of Bulgaria, with rain at the coast.

Minimum temperatures across Bulgaria on January 6 were expected to range between minus three and minus two degrees Celsius, rising to minus one to four degrees.

Cloudy weather was forecast for Bulgaria’s three largest cities. Sofia was expected to experience a minimum temperature of minus five degrees, rising to zero, Plovdiv minus two rising to four, and Varna, minus two rising to a maximum three degrees Celsius.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

