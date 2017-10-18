Bulgaria cuts red tape in process of issuing identity cards and passports

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s government decided on October 18 to reduce the requirements regarding documents to be submitted when applying for the issuing or replacement of identity cards and passports.

The changes to the rules mean that when citizens have a change of national identity number, name, permanent address or gender and these facts are recorded in the national population database, supporting documents will not be required when applying for the issuance or replacement of an ID card or passport.

Instead, the information will be communicated by the Interior Ministry, a Bulgarian government statement said.

At the same meeting, the Cabinet proposed changes to three laws and approved amendments to two regulations as part of a package of measures to reduce the administrative burden on businesses and citizens, a separate statement said.

The amendments include changes to the Measurements Act, Technical Requirements of Products Act and Employment Promotion Act.

In the case of the Employment Promotion Act, fewer documents will be required to register businesses providing temporary work.

The changes to the regulations on the application of the Investment Promotion Act waives requirements for documentary proof regarding debts or the absence thereof to the National Revenue Agency, and Labour Inspectorate documentation on the existence or absence of unpaid remuneration to employees.

