Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 13 new deaths, 1589 new cases, active cases rise by 1307

A total of 13 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 1077, the October 24 daily report by the national information system said.

A total of 9831 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 1589 proved positive.

The number of active cases rose by 1307 in the past 24 hours to 17 340.

There are 1886 patients in hospital, an increase of 94 in the past 24 hours. There are 127 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Forty-five medical personnel tested positive for the virus in the past day, bringing the total to date to 1831, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered.

In Bulgaria, a total of 18 102 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 269 in the past 24 hours.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most were in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 594, followed by the district of Plovdiv, 147.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 109, Bourgas 45, Varna 68, Veliko Turnovo 28, Vidin three, Vratsa 16, Gabrovo 15, Dobrich 12, Kurdzhali 22, Kyustendil 15, Lovech 16, Montana 23, Pazardzhik 30, Pernik 21, Pleven 15, Razgrad 28, Rousse 53, Silistra six, Sliven 25, Smolyan 12, Sofia district 35, Stara Zagora 95, Turgovishte 38, Haskovo 25, Shoumen 76 and Yambol 17.

(Photo: focusonmore.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

