Bulgarian PM self-isolates after deputy minister tests positive for new coronavirus

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov said on October 23 that he was self-isolating, pending instructions from the regional health inspectorate, after being informed that Deputy Regional Development Minister Nikolai Nankov had tested positive for new coronavirus.

Borissov said that a PCR test done on him that morning had been negative.

In line with safety requirements, he was tested before all international meetings and travel, he said.

Borissov said that he had been informed by Nankov at 4pm on Friday that the deputy minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said that he had last been in contact with Nankov five days ago.

On October 18, Borissov, at the wheel of an official car, took Nankov as well as Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev and Agriculture Minister Dessislava Taneva on an inspection tour of an infrastructure project.

A photograph posted on Borissov’s official Facebook page shows the group standing in the outdoors, close together, with none wearing masks.

Bulgarian-language media reported the respective ministries as saying that Taneva and Ananiev would comply with the instructions of the regional health inspectorate.

(Photo: Borissov, left, with Nankov second from right. Ananiev’s face is half-obscured.)

