Covid-19: In past month, 125 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 125 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 380, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on August 1.

By month, Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria added up to 2363 in January, 2263 in February, 948 in March, 384 in April, 235 in May and 107 in June.

The current death toll includes 50 in the past week.

A total of 1 207 167 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria to date, including 34 928 in the past month, of which 11 795 were in the past week.

There are 24 181 active cases, up by 5643 in the past week, but 35 612 fewer than the figure in the July 1 report.

As of August 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 322.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from the 65.54 reported on July 1 and from the 248.43 on July 25.

The district that currently has the highest morbidity rate is Sofia city, 467.4. It is one of 17 districts classified as a Covid-19 red zone, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The remaining 11 districts currently are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a fortnightly basis.

There are 977 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 615 more than a figure a month ago, and 87 more than the figure a week ago.

Fifty-six are in intensive care, 27 more than the figure a month ago, and 10 more than the figure a week ago.

In the past month, 443 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 25 104.

A total of 4 474 228 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, with 62 851 in the past month, including 16 439 in the past week.

The August 1 report said that 2 064 682 people in Bulgaria had completed the vaccination cycle.

The completed vaccination cycle figure is 2876 higher than the one posted on July 1 and 863 higher than the figure on July 25.

However, in the course of July 2022, there was a discrepancy in the figures in the reports for completed vaccination cycles – a discrepancy that has not been explained.

The July 11 report said that a total of 2 075 830 people had completed the vaccination cycle and the July 12 report gave a figure of 2 076 016 people. On July 13, the figure was 2 076 200. But on July 15, the number was reduced to 2 062 954.

The August 1 report said that 824 649 people had received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 57 320 in the past month, including 14 936 in the past week.

In Bulgaria, second booster doses have been available since June 27.

The report said that 38 895 people had received a second booster, including 9573 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!