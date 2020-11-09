Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Waiting for November 12 – or earlier

Share this: Facebook

On October 27, Bulgaria’s Health Ministry announced new anti-epidemic restrictions that were to go into effect on two days later and that would be in place for two weeks, until November 12.

One of the main changes was to suspend classroom learning in high schools and universities, switching to distance learning, as well as extracurricular activities for pupils and students.

The ministry’s order shut down night clubs, discos, piano bars and other similar indoor entertainment establishments. The organisation of tourist excursions or group visits to tourist sites was also suspended.

The clock is ticking. But at this writing, the route that the Bulgarian government, once November 12 comes, will take is not clear.

