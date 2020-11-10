Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Record 106 deaths, active cases rise to 51 922

Share this: Facebook

A total of 106 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, the largest number of deaths linked to the disease in the country in a single day so far, according to the November 10 daily report by the national information system.

This brings Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll to 1771.

A total of 8826 PCR tests were done in Bulgaria in the past day, of which 3816 proved positive.

To date, 78 976 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus, and the active cases.

The number of active cases rose in the past day by 2835 to a total of 51 922.

There are 4004 patients in hospital, an increase of 182 in the past day. Two hundred and seventy patients are in intensive care, two fewer than the day before.

A total of 118 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 3123.

The number of people who have recovered rose by 875 in the past day to 25 283.

Of the newly-confirmed cases, most are in the city of Sofia, 1403.

By district, the other newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad 198, Bourgas 142, Varna 220, Veliko Turnovo 82, Vidin 34, Vratsa 63, Gabrovo 91, Dobrich 29, Kurdzhali 38, Kyustendil 89, Lovech 25, Montana 55, Pazardzhik 81, Pernik 77, Pleven 86, Plovdiv 392, Razgrad 36, Rousse 175, Silistra 17, Sliven 35, Smolyan 30, Sofia district 63, Stara Zagora 174, Turgovishte 32, Haskovo 46, Shoumen 96 and Yambol seven.

