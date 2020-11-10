Covid-19 crisis: Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue in September down 47.1% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total revenue from nights spent in accommodation establishments in Bulgaria in September 2020 was 88.1 million leva, about 47.1 per cent less than in September 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 10.

Revenue from foreigners was down by 67.5 per cent compared with September 2019, while that from Bulgarians was up by 18.2 per cent.

In September 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments decreased by 30 per cent compared with September 2019.

Arrivals of foreigner citizens decreased by 63.4 per cent, while the figure for Bulgarians rose by 11.6 per cent.

The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in September 2020 was 42.3 per cent lower than September 2019. The largest decrease, 47.3 per cent, was in four- and five-star accommodation.

In September 2020, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 27.3 per cent, a decrease of 9.1 percentage points compared with September 2019.

Occupancy was highest in four- and five-star hotels, 34.6 per cent, followed by three-star accommodation, 24.7 per cent, and one- and two-star, 19.1 per cent, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kevin Rutherford)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!