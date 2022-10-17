Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 37 deaths, 5254 new cases

The deaths of 37 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 784, according to figures posted on October 17 on the unified information portal.

A total of 5254 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 270 081.

In the past week, the number of active cases rose by 379, from 10 839 to 11 218.

As of the October 17 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 148.17 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 141.66 a week ago.

There are 690 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 62 more than a week ago.

There are 46 in intensive care, two fewer than the figure in the October 10 report.

A total of 64 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 25 975.

A total of 4 565 888 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8257 in the past week.

The report said that 2 072 635 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 398 in the past week.

A total of 904 953 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7700 in the past week.

The October 17 report said that 32 386 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine.

