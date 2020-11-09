As Kristallnacht anniversary marked, alarm raised about neo-Nazi site in Bulgaria

Even as Bulgarian Jews commemorated the 82nd anniversary of Kristallnacht, a harbinger event of the Holocaust, it emerged that a neo-Nazi group in the country has a new website rife with Holocaust denial, recommendations of books by Hitler and fascist leaders, and antisemitic and white supremacist hate speech.

