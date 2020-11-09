Covid-19: Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association calls for uniform time for curfew of restaurants

Share this: Facebook

The Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association (BHRA) has called on the government to decree a uniform time for the curfew of restaurants instead of the current variations among districts and municipalities.

BHRA head Richard Alibegov said that the current differences in mandatory closing times for restaurants across Bulgaria were causing tensions in the industry.

“Some cities are until 11.30pm, some until 9pm, others until 10pm, it can’t be like that,” Alibegov said, according to a report by Bulgarian National Radio on November 9.

“There must be a single order for everyone – 11.30pm is a normal time for both restaurants and cafes, so that you can dine in peace and some kind of business can still be maintained.”

Alibegov said that the association would negotiate with Health Minister Kostadin Angelov about the matter.

Separately, on November 9 the Bulgarian Medical Association said that the Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Treatment Association is preparing a second open letter to Prime Minister Boiko Borissov and Health Minister Angelov, requesting that Blood Centres be opened throughout the country so that people can donate convalescent plasma for the treatment of patients with Covid-19, instead of this happening only at the National Centre for Transfusion Haematology in Sofia.

The head of the Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Treatment Association, Dr Pavlina Mihailova, explained the current system meant that the process took too long.

Mihailova said that on November 8 alone, 50 requests for blood plasma were submitted to the association by doctors across the country, but there was none available.

At the same time, interest in donation is high, especially after the age limit of 65 was changed.

Between 10 and 20 people daily make donations through the Covid-19 Convalescent Plasma Association.

(Photo, of the Cosmos Restaurant in Sofia: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

