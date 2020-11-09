Bulgaria’s retail trade in online orders up 53.9% y/y in September

Share this: Facebook

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, retail turnover in Bulgaria in sales via the internet in September 2020 was 53.9 per cent higher than in September 2019, according to figures released on November 9 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

In turn, the September 2020 figure for retail in online sales was 6.7 per cent higher than it had been in August.

On an annual basis, turnover in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco was down by 10.5 per cent in September 2020, but up by 2.9 per cent compared with August.

Again on an annual basis, turnover in retail sales of textiles, clothing and footwear was down by just more than 15 per cent, but up by 6.6 per cent compared with August.

Earlier in 2020, the clothing retail business in Bulgaria was hard-hit as emergency regulations left stores in shopping malls closed, although pharmacies, banks and food shops were allowed to remain open.

Turnover in retail sales at pharmacies and drug stores in Bulgaria was 1.2 per cent higher in September 2020 than in September 2019, the NSI said.

After a surge in March, the month when Bulgaria declared a State of Emergency because of Covid-19, turnover at retail sales at pharmacies in April dropped 19 per cent on a monthly basis. This was followed by a drop of 5.7 per cent in May, on a monthly basis.

In June, turnover in retail sales at pharmacies went up by 3.1 per cent on a monthly basis, followed by increases of 2.9 per cent in July, 5.1 per cent in August and 5.3 per cent in September, according to the NSI.

( Photo: André Rainaud/freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

