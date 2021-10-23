Eighteen districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Eighteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the October 23 update by the unified information portal.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Montana, 1076.6 per 100 000 population.

The city of Sofia has passed the 1000 out of 100 000-mark, with a morbidity rate of 1002.97 per 100 000 population, up from 941.06 on October 22.

The two districts newly-classified as dark red zones, as of October 23, are Veliko Turnovo and Rousse.

The other dark red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Plovdiv, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

Nine districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, and just one, Kurdzhali, is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population. Kurdzhali’s morbidity rate is 157.98 per 100 000 population.

The update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as 661.07 out of 100 000 population, up from 627.23 on October 22.

