Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 136 deaths, 4826 new cases

A total of 136 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 975, according to the October 23 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 92.65 per cent had not been vaccinated, the statement said.

Of 30 772 tests in the past day, 4826 – about 15.68 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 564 719 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 75 532 are active. The number of active cases rose by 3510 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1180 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 466 212.

There are 6685 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The number of newly-admitted patients was 768, the report said. There are 595 patients in intensive care, five more than the figure in the October 22 report.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 337.

A total of 2 709 549 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria so far, of which 24 042 were administered in the past day.

A total of 1 430 115 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 12 888 in the past day.

The report said that 11 968 people had received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 912 in the past day.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

