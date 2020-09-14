Bulgaria’s exports in January-July 2020 dropped 7.5% y/y – NSI

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria in January to July 2020 was 7.5 per cent less than in the same period of 2019, according to figures posted on September 14 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Trade figures have seen a continuing downturn against the background of the Covid-19 crisis.

The value of Bulgaria’s exports in January – July 2020 added up to 31 113.3 million leva, the NSI said.

In July 2020 alone, Bulgaria’s total exports of goods added up to 4 785.2 million leva, about 10.7 per cent less than in July 2019.

In January – July 2020, the total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria was 33 249.5 million leva at CIF prices, about 12.8 per cent lower than in January – July 2019, the NSI said.

Imports into Bulgaria in July added up to 5016.7 million leva, about 15.9 per lower than in July 2019.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in January – July 2020, amounting to 2138.2 million leva.

In July 2020 Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) also was negative, adding up to 231.5 million leva, the NSI said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassy of Switzerland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments