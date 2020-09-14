Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3 new deaths, 4431 active cases

Share this: Facebook

Three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for new coronavirus died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to a total of 720, according to data posted on September 14 by the national information system.

All three had concomitant diseases, the national information system said.

As is customary for a Sunday, the number of PCR tests done in Bulgaria on September 13 was significantly lower than on other days of the week.

A total of 924 PCR tests were done in the past day, of which 27 proved positive.

By district, the newly-confirmed cases are Blagoevgrad one, Varna one, Gabrovo one, Montana three, Plovdiv three, Smolyan one, city of Sofia 11, Stara Zagora two and Shoumen one.

To date, 17 918 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria. A total of 4431 are active.

The number of people in Bulgaria who have recovered from the virus has risen by nine in the past 24 hours to a total of 12 767.

There are 740 patients in hospital, 53 in intensive care.

In the past day, the number of medical personnel who had tested positive to date remained unchanged at 1004.

