Bulgarians rank as fourth-highest spenders in EU on food, drink – Eurostat

Bulgarians spent the fourth-highest amount in the European Union on food and non-alcoholic beverages, as a fraction of total household expenditure – 19.2 per cent in 2017, compared to the European Union average of 12.2 per cent, data from EU statistics body Eurostat showed on December 4.

The figures did not include catering services, which was a separate statistical category tracking the money spent eating out at restaurants, cafes, pubs or bars. Bulgarians spent 4.5 per cent of total household expenditures on catering services in 2017, below the EU average of 7.1 per cent.

Eurostat data also showed that the country had one of the highest declines in spending on food in household expenditure, down two percentage points in the decade between 2007 and 2017, while spending on catering services was up 0.8 percentage points over the same period.

At current prices, Bulgarians spent 6.4 billion euro on food in 2017, and a further 1.5 billion euro on catering services.

The EU as a whole spent 1.02 trillion euro on food in 2017, making it the third-largest item in total household expenditure in the bloc, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Bartosz Wacawski/freeimages.com)

