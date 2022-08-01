Bulgaria’s road death toll in first seven months of 2022 is 287

A total of 287 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first seven months of 2022, according to provisional figures posted on August 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is 21 more road deaths in Bulgaria than the figure as of the same date last year, the ministry said.

In the first seven months of 2018, Bulgaria’s road death toll was 311, and in the first seven months of 2019, the figure also was 311.

The road death toll in Bulgaria in the first seven months of 2020 was 214 – the lowest over that period in the years from 2019 to 2022. For some weeks from March 2020, there were intercity travel restrictions as a measure against the spread of Covid-19.

The Interior Ministry said that in July 2022 alone, there were 700 road accidents, leaving 63 people dead and 899 injured.

In July 202, there were 679 accidents, with 60 deaths and 834 people injured.

In July 2020, there were 649 accidents, with 37 deaths and 840 people seriously injured, while in July 2019, there were 656 accidents, in which 57 people died and 833 were injured, and in July 2018, there were 647 road accidents, leaving 65 people dead and 807 injured.

In 2021, for the fourth consecutive year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road fatality rate in the European Union, according to figures published by the European Commission on March 28.

(Photo: Pixabay)

