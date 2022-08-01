Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.3% in June 2022 – Eurostat

Unemployment in Bulgaria was 4.3 per cent in June 2022, down from 5.3 per cent in June 2021 but up from 4.2 per cent in May 2022, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by European Union statistics agency Eurostat on August 1.

The EU unemployment rate was six per cent in June 2022, also stable compared with May 2022 and down from 7.2 per cent in June 2021, Eurostat said.

In June 2022, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.6 per cent, stable compared with May 2022 and down from 7.9 per cent in June 2021.

In June 2022, the youth unemployment rate was 13.6 per cent in both the EU and the euro zone, up from 13.3 per cent in the EU and up from 13.2 per cent in the euro zone.

Bulgaria’s youth unemployment rate was 12.2 per cent in June 2022, down from 15.9 per cent in June 2021.

(Photo: Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

Please help keep The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism alive by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a supporter on patreon.com. Becoming a patron of The Sofia Globe costs as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies.

Become a Patron!