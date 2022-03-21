Bulgaria strongly condemns Russia’s bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria strongly condemns Russia’s military action against Ukraine and the brutal Russian bombing of civilian targets, including residential buildings, schools, kindergartens and hospitals, Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska told a meeting of EU foreign ministers on March 21.

Arriving at the EU foreign ministers meeting, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Russia was “really committing a lot of war crimes – that is the word, we have to say it.”

“What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime,” Borrell said, saying that the Russians were destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner.

“This is something awful that we have to condemn in the strongest terms,” he said.

“This is a war crime, a massive war crime, what is happening in Mariupol. The city will be completely destroyed, and people are dying. We will continue working and supporting Ukraine, with all of our resources,” Borrell said.

A Bulgarian Foreign Ministry statement said that Genchovska noted the importance of comprehensive sanctions against the Moscow regime, which reduce the aggressor’s resources.

The need for an active fight against Russian disinformation and the continuation of diplomatic contacts with third countries, with an emphasis on the countries of the Western Balkans, was emphasised, the statement said.

The EU foreign ministers spoke to Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu, emphasising the EU’s full support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova.

“The Republic of Moldova is in a very difficult situation due to the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. The country is accepting thousands of refugees and needs our support and solidarity,” Genchovska said.

“Bulgaria is a convinced and consistent supporter of the European perspective for Chisinau, in compliance with existing procedures,” she said.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!