Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 48 deaths, 1960 new cases registered

The deaths of 48 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 330, according to the March 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of 16 390 tests done in the past day, 1960 – about 11.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 126 146 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 190 664 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 2424 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 4336 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 899 152.

As of March 22, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 323.25 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 330.51 on March 21.

There are 2106 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 292 newly admitted. There are 246 in intensive care, a decrease of nine compared with the figure in the March 21 report.

Forty-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 850.

So far,4 336 850 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1569 in the past day.

