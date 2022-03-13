Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 273 deaths, while morbidity rate decline continues

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 273 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, with the death toll now 36 084, according to figures in the March 13 report by the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since the beginning of 2022.

It includes 15 deaths registered in the past day.

The number of confirmed cases rose in the past week by 11 365, to a total to date of 1 112 176.

The trend of recent weeks of a decline in the Covid-19 morbidity rate is continuing.

As of March 13, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 352.49 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 497.33 on March 6.

This means that the country is currently classified as a Covid-19 red zone, according to the criteria in use by the Health Ministry since last year.

There are 2575 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 600 fewer than the figure in the March 6 report.

There are 345 in intensive care, a decrease of 71 compared with the figure in last Sunday’s report.

In the past week, 165 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to date to 23 627.

So far, 4 323 100 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 12 951 in the past week, including 704 in the past day.

This is not only the lowest number of vaccines against Covid-19 administered in Bulgaria in a week since 2022 began, but also is the lowest number since late January 2021.

A total of 2 053 185 people have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 4325 in the past week, including 217 in the past day.

So far, 702 584 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 8176 in the past week, including 468 in the past day.

Bulgaria continues to have the lowest percentages in the EU-EEA area of first and completed vaccination.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s online vaccine tracker, as of March 11, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.9 per cent and of a completed cycle, 29.4 per cent.

In the EU-EEA area, among the total population the uptake of at least one dose of vaccine was 75.1 per cent and of a completed vaccination cycle, 72.1 per cent.

Among the total population of Bulgaria, the uptake of a booster dose was 10 per cent as of March 11, compared with 51.8 per cent across the EU-EEA area. The only country with a lower rate was Romania, at 8.7 per cent.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

